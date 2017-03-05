Panthers to host NCAA sectional

The Middlebury men's basketball team has been awarded an NCAA Sectional. The Panthers will host Endicott on Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m., with Williams and Susquehanna meeting in the first game at 5:30 p.m. The winners will battle on Saturday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m. with a trip to the final four on the line.

The Panthers advanced to the sweet 16 with two straight wins over the weekend, beating Farmingdale State Friday night, 84-75 and Lycoming Saturday night, 95-76.

"We've had a goal to compete for a National Championship," Middlebury Senior, Matt St. Amour said. "It's been our goal this entire season and we accomplished the first two games. We're just confident going into this weekend, get a good week of practice and then prepare, but we're just happy to be back home."