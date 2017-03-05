3. Saturday, Northfield's Julia Passalacqua splits defenders and slides home the goal. She does a little sliding too.

2. Some crisp passing by UVM Wednesday leads to a Darren Payen Jam in the America East quarterfinals.

1. Saturday night, Middlebury's Matt St. Amour makes a steal, throws it behind his back to Jack Daly who lays it in for 2 and the foul. The pass was no look, but it's a play you have to see in this week's Top 3 on 3.