3. Saturday, Northfield's Julia Passalacqua splits defenders and slides home the goal. She does a little sliding too.
2. Some crisp passing by UVM Wednesday leads to a Darren Payen Jam in the America East quarterfinals.
1. Saturday night, Middlebury's Matt St. Amour makes a steal, throws it behind his back to Jack Daly who lays it in for 2 and the foul. The pass was no look, but it's a play you have to see in this week's Top 3 on 3.
News
Quick Links
WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.