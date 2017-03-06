Quantcast

Lawmakers consider Vermont cold case unit - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Lawmakers consider Vermont cold case unit

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

There's a push to dedicate local officers to just solving cold cases across Vermont.

State lawmakers say there are 55 unsolved murders that date back to the 1950s and that doesn't include missing person's cases.

Sources say Representative Patti Lewis, R-Washington, is sponsoring a bill to create a cold case unit within the Vermont State Police department.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.