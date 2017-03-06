Breakfast with Good Food Truck

Chef Emmet Moseley with Good Food Truck is joined the WCAX Morning News to make Baked Eggs en Cocotte.

Recipe:

Baked Eggs en Cocotte

Ingredients

Butter or olive oil

6 Large eggs

Salt

Pepper

Milk or cream

1/2cup grated hard cheese (Cheddar, Gruyere, Manchego all work well)

1 medium shallot, diced

2 cups packed spinach, coarsely chopped

Equipment

6 Small ramekins

Roasting pan, cake pan, or other oven-safe dish



Instructions

Prepare the Oven and Hot Water Bath: Pre-heat the oven to 375°F.

Cook the Greens. Sautee the shallots on medium heat until soft. Add spinach and cook until wilted (2 minutes)

Butter the Ramekins. Rub the insides of the ramekins with butter or olive oil.

Assemble the Ramekins. Divide cooked greens between the 6 ramekins making a small indentation where you will crack the egg.

Crack the Eggs into the Ramekins: Crack one egg into each ramekin

Sprinkle with Salt and Pepper: Sprinkle each egg with a pinch of salt and pepper, a dash of cream and some grated cheese.

Transfer Ramekins to the Baking Dish: Arrange all the ramekins in the baking dish. Pour hot water into the baking dish to come partway up the sides of the ramekins. Very hot tap water is fine, or you can heat water on the stove until it's just starting to steam.

Bake the Eggs: Transfer the baking dish with the ramekins of eggs to the middle rack of the oven. Bake until the whites are set: 12-15 minutes for runny yolks, 15-18 minutes for soft-cooked yolks, or 20 minutes for hard-cooked yolks. Remove the ramekins with oven mitts and eat immediately with toast for dipping.