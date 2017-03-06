Snowmobile collision leaves 3 riders hurt, 1 seriously

PITTSBURG, N.H. (AP) - Officials say two snowmobilers from New Hampshire and another from Connecticut were hurt after a two-vehicle collision in New Hampshire over the weekend.

Officials say A. Bradley Mills, of Concord, New Hampshire, and Richard Deschaine, of Southington, Connecticut, were operating two snowmobiles when they collided on a trail in Pittsburg, New Hampshire, just after noon on Saturday.

Mills was flown to a hospital with serious injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

Lisa Barton, of Derry, New Hampshire, was a passenger on Mills' snowmobile. She was taken to a different hospital with minor injuries.

Deschaine was treated at the scene.

Conservation officers say all riders were wearing helmets and that excessive speed and a failure to stay right contributed to the cause of the crash.

