Vermont National Guard hosts biathlon championships

The Biathlon is a winter sport that combines cross-country skiing and target shooting. More than 100 athletes have come to Vermont from across the country for an annual Biathlon competition. They are not only athletes, they are National Guard men and women.

Along with racing there was also training for the athletes.

All part of this Biathlon Championship week. The first races were held Monday morning.

"For the National Guard this is the final event of the year. This is the championship we will name our All0Guard team. As a result of this race, the top 20 athletes will be named the All-Guard team it is similar to being called All-American in High School or college sports," said Captain Kevin Elmer, Vermont National Guard.

Races will resume Tuesday with the relay. These races were held in Minnesota last year and in 2015 Vermont, a good snow year. A winter warm up last month has changed the landscape.

But perhaps the biggest challenge for these races is the weather. They had a lack of snow earlier and they had to make snow and then truck some in from other parts of the state so the races could go on.

There are a total of 120 men and women guard members in Jericho competing for gold, silver and bronze.

"So, it is 23 states from around the country coming to compete. So mostly northern states, so we are here to get everyone together and race each other and see who the best in Biathlon is,” said Sgt. Travis Voyer, Vermont Air Guard.

Some of these athletes have even competed in biathlon at the Olympics. Sergeant Jeremy Teela was with the Vermont Guard for 16 years and went to the Olympics in 2002, 2006 and 2010 and is now the coach for the Utah National Guard team.

"It is fun to be a coach and help people you know as you come up as an athlete you get help as well people help you out your whole career so it’s fun to give back a little bit," said Teela.

The final races are scheduled for Thursday. Next year this competition will be held in Utah.