Rutland mayoral candidates divided on fire department proposal

Tuesday is Town Meeting Day and voters in Rutland will pick their mayor.

The four candidates are divided on a proposal to shift a position within the fire department.

The plan would reduce the number of firefighters on each shift to make room for a full-time administrative position. It was included in Mayor Louras' budget the Board of Alderman shot it down.

Now, Rutland City's budget will go to voters without a single dollar funding the fire department.

"Rutland's fire department is a reactive force and we need to become a proactive 21st century force," said Mayor Christopher Louras,

'"I don't know whether I would have supported all the actions the mayor took, I do support the idea that if it is the mayor’s job to negotiate with the unions that it shouldn't be the board of alderman sort of second guessing and flowing with opinion of double funding," said Kam Johnston, mayoral candidate.

"I am 100 percent against reducing the number of fireman on duty," said MIke Coppinger, mayoral candidate.

"I'm very concerned about the loss of any front line firefighter so i don't support that. I do not support that. I think those positions need to be filled," said Dave Allaire, mayoral candidate.

Residents will vote on the budget on Tuesday.

