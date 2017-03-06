Status of man shot in St. Albans upgraded

There's an update on man shot in what police call a violent drug deal.

Police say Dustin Davenport was shot in the head over a week ago in St. Albans.

The UVM Medical Center says he is now listed in serious condition upgraded from critical.

Prosecutors say 22-year-old Zakk Trombly of Milton shot Davenport in what they call a "surprise attack."

Trombly pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges in the case.

St. Albans shooting suspect pleads not guilty

Police arrest suspect after St. Albans shooting

