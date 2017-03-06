Police find human remains in Hartford

Police are investigating a death in Hartford.

Police located human remains in a wooded area off Interstate 91 after temporarily closing the southbound lane near Exit 11 to access the scene of the investigation.

Police say the remains have been there for at least several months and the subject has not been identified. They say the death does not appear suspicious in nature.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police at the Royalton Barracks at 802 234-9933.