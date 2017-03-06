Quantcast

Vt. man dies in NH car crash

LITTLETON, N.H. -

A Vermont man has died in a single vehicle crash in New Hampshire.

Police say 45-year-old Patrick Labbe of Lunenburg died instantly in the crash Saturday morning in Littleton.

Police say excessive speed and icy conditions may have contributed to the crash.

