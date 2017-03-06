Could Costco move out of Colchester?

Many viewers have been asking us about Costco's future plans.

Specifically if the big box store will be moving from Colchester to Williston.

Costco has been approved to put in gasoline pumps, but is waiting for the state's efforts to reconfigure the congested Exit 16 off Interstate 89.

Williston's director of planning and the zoning says Costco has not submitted plans to move to Williston. He also says he has never even talked to Costco representatives on the phone about a potential move.

