Who will Rutland voters choose as mayor?

Rutland voters have four candidates for mayor to choose from on Tuesday's ballot.

Mayor Chris Louras is seeking his sixth consecutive 2-year term. The incumbent argues Rutland has undergone a positive transformation in his 10 years at the helm. He cites efforts to coordinate services to address everything from housing to crime as a prime example, but Louras doesn't claim the city has kicked its problem with opiate addiction yet

"The opiate crisis is facing the entire state of Vermont and New England and Rutland. Any of the successes we've seen could be erased with a change of leadership at the top," said Louras.

Louras faces a familiar opponent in Dave Allaire. Allaire, vice chair of the board of aldermen is in his third race for the city's highest office. The Rutland native accuses the current mayor of a lack of transparency and failing to work with city aldermen like himself.

"From the refugee resettlement issue to the problems in the fire department as well as a lot of people are concerned with their property taxes and the budget that was presented to the board of aldermen in November, which had a 10 percent increase, which in my view is unsustainable," said Allaire.

Kam Johnston is in his second mayoral run. His name's also in the mix for board of aldermen, school board and city assessor. He moved to Rutland from Ludlow more than a decade ago. Johnston argues the city's biggest issue is its budget and his solution would be to give up some of the mayor's power over it.

"It is such a mess right now, I would advocate that people would vote 'no' on the budget right now because that's the only way we can cut it this fiscal year," said Johnston.

This election is also Mike Coppinger's second go at the mayor's seat. Coppinger, the executive director of the Downtown Rutland Partnership is a Rutland native and feels the biggest issues range between the city's infrastructure and lack of qualified workers.

"It's not just bringing the jobs here, but also the folks who are here now who are underemployed or unemployed. They need to have better skill sets so that the businesses here have a good active pool of people to hire," said Coppinger.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.