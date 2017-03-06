Are you a fan of rich deserts, but don't want to pay the price for eating all that dairy? You're in luck. One woman's made in Vermont treats are free. Free of dairy, gluten, wheat and soy.

"We will be making chocolate," said Dee Regan.

A dairy free cheesecake? That's nuts!

"We use cashews, pecans, walnuts," said Dee.

And dates.

"A cheesecake with no cheese, once you do try you realize you wouldn't even know," said Connor Gorham.

When registered nurse Regan turned 50, she promised herself to be happier and healthier.

"There are no preservatives in any of our cheese cakes," said Dee.

She learned about making food without cooking, using organic ingredients.

"No butter, no eggs in our products, no flour," said Dee.

Her birthday wish more than six years ago resulted in the birth of her company Deelicious Raw. It started with a cheesecake.

"These are our Key lime," said Dee.

It's her husband Michael's favorite.

"I figured if I could show him how really healthy food can taste as good or better I think. Then, what power that is," said Dee.

The two are equal partners in the business. Once a week they drive the 90 minutes to the Vermont Food Venture Center Facility in Hardwick.

"A lot of these folks bring full time jobs to the table. Truly this year has been their next steppingstone getting more stores and taking that next step," said Gorham.

"You have to work hard at something, so that you're exhausted and tired then you know you've done well," said Dee.

Dee went door-to-door to local businesses looking for anyone to bite on her cheesecakes. One of her first clients was Dobra Tea near Church Street in Burlington.

"So many people don't want to eat soy. So, when I heard hers was nut based, I knew it was something we wanted to carry here. Customers love it and the raspberry sauce just makes it," said Stacy Jolles.

"When they eat the cheesecake, when they say what's in this then the next question, then you see the smile. It's pure joy, because I know how excited people get," said Dee.

Vegan cheesecakes that's are as authentic as the person creating them.

"It's absolutely Dee-licious," said Dee.