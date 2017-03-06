Bill would require accommodations for pregnant workers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont lawmakers are weighing whether to require employers to make accommodations for pregnant workers, such as providing for a different shift, unpaid time off or time off their feet.

The proposal was sponsored by Democratic Rep. George Till, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Till tells the Burlington Free Press that he regularly sees patients who are unable to get any leeway at work.

Under federal law, employers need to make accommodations for pregnant workers as they would for anyone else. But not all employers do.

Republican Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, of Stowe, thinks the Vermont proposal would create unnecessary mandates for businesses.

A spokesman for Republican Gov. Phil Scott says the governor questions the need for new labor laws.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.