Vermont attorney general gives guidance on immigration laws

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's new attorney general has provided guidance to towns to help them navigate legal issues created by President Donald Trump's immigration orders.

The document released from T.J. Donovan's office on Monday outlines the legal ramifications and background of enacting laws that change how town police forces would work with federal immigration agents.

Federal grants won't be distributed to local or state governments that refuse to follow a handful of federal immigration laws under one of Trump's executive orders. Donovan's guidance helps towns avoid a loss of federal money and offers some sample language for towns to follow.

Several Vermont towns will be considering new immigration policies on Vermont's town meeting Tuesday.

