GOP House leaders look to stall transgender protections bill

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's Republican House leadership is looking to stall legislation that adds protections for transgender people over fears that it would let men use women's bathrooms.

Speaker Shawn Jasper says he's pushing to table the bill at Wednesday's session, meaning it wouldn't be debated. The bill would ban discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations based on someone's gender identity. The same protections already exist based on sex, religion, sexual orientation and other factors.

Citizens have been flooding lawmakers with emails, testimony and comments in an attempt to sway the vote. Opponents say sexual predators could exploit the law. The bathroom argument has been popular among opponents of similar laws across the nation.

But advocates say transgender people deserve protection against discrimination and dispute concerns over improper bathroom use.

