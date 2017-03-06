Author: Sanction Middlebury students who shouted down speech

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) - An author who was targeted by Middlebury College protesters thinks students who shouted down his talk last week should be sanctioned.

Charles Murray warned that anything less could become inspiration for other protests and has the potential "to be a disaster for American liberal education."

Murray is the author of "Coming Apart: The State of White America" and co-author of "The Bell Curve: Intelligence and Class Structure in American Life."

Hundreds of students chanted as Murray started to speak at an event Thursday, forcing the school to move the talk to an undisclosed location. Murray's talk was live-streamed to the original venue but protesters drowned it out.

Afterward, the school says some protesters became violent, with one pulling a professor's hair, twisting her neck.

Middlebury is expected to release a statement later Monday.

