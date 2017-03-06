Shaheen says revised travel ban about politics, not security

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is speaking out against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, saying the decision to delay it to maximize positive press coverage sends a message that it's about "politics, not national security."

Trump's new version of the temporary ban signed Monday still bars new visas for citizens from six Muslim-majority countries and shuts down the U.S. refugee program. It leaves Iraq off the list but still affects would-be visitors from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya. It goes into effect March 16. A judge blocked the first order last month.

Shaheen, a Democrat, said arbitrarily imposing travel restrictions on certain Muslim-majority countries only makes the U.S. less safe by "reinforcing terrorist propaganda and recruitment."

She says it's "shameful" this administration would needlessly separate families and single out refugees.

