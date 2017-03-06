Quantcast

Barre police investigate crash after truck hits building

BARRE, Vt. -

An automobile crash sent a pickup truck into a building Monday morning in Barre City. Officials say a minivan slammed into a truck as it was parked in front of Summer Street Auto. The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

No one in the building was injured. The cause of the crash in under investigation by the Barre City Police Department.

