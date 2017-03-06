Quantcast

Fan Photo of the Day: Joan Pinchbeck

BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -

Our :30 Fan Photo of the Day is of Joan Pinchbeck. We found the Montpelier mom as she headed out from the Burlington airport to visit family and friends. If you have a fan photo send it our way on Facebook or click this image at WCAX.com.

