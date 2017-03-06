Analyzing Rutland politics

Police are also searching for a missing teen in Burlington.
A homeowner in Winooski found this abandoned baby possum in her backyard.
Police are searching for a missing Vermont teen who they say may be with a registered sex offender.
Police in Colchester are investigating the death of a baby.
Police have released surveillance photos of the car they suspect was used by vandals to deface South Burlington High School's athletic field with a racial slur.
Police have made an arrest after two fires in Hardwick that investigators say were intentionally set.
An arson investigation is underway in Mount Holly.
A Vermont man in prison while awaiting trial in a burglary that led to the 2010 killing of a 78-year-old grandmother has denied violating conditions of release in a separate case.
