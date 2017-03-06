Analyzing Rutland politics

It is decision day for voters across the state Tuesday.

Town Meeting Day in Rutland will take on a number of issues. Mayor Chris Louras was a driving force behind the effort to bring refugees to the city, but will voters agree with his agenda? Louras is facing multiple opponents in his bid to stay in the mayor's office. There's also a crowded field in the race for the board of aldermen.

Alan Keays is the former news editor for the Rutland Herald who writes for VTDigger. He's joined The :30 to offer his insight on Rutland politics.