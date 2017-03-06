Quantcast

Analyzing Rutland politics - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Analyzing Rutland politics

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

It is decision day for voters across the state Tuesday.

Town Meeting Day in Rutland will take on a number of issues. Mayor Chris Louras was a driving force behind the effort to bring refugees to the city, but will voters agree with his agenda? Louras is facing multiple opponents in his bid to stay in the mayor's office. There's also a crowded field in the race for the board of aldermen.

Alan Keays is the former news editor for the Rutland Herald who writes for VTDigger. He's joined The :30 to offer his insight on Rutland politics. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.