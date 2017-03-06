Quantcast

Vermont's connection to securing US-Mexico border - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont's connection to securing US-Mexico border

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

One of the first Items on President Trump's list of things to do is build a wall along the United States-Mexican border. Rob Jones with Applied Research Associates from Randolph joined The: 30. He is the chief of Counter Threat Technology Operations and shared with us his connection to border security.

Watch the video for more.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.