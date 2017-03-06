Canadian woman denied entry to Vermont

A Canadian woman taking a day trip to a Vermont spa was denied entry at the border.

Federal authorities won't confirm why, but she claims she was told she needed an "immigrant visa" to enter the United States.

A longtime immigration attorney in Vermont says there's really only two reasons a Canadian would need an immigration visa, for work purposes or as a fiancé preparing for a wedding with a U.S. citizen.

The woman in this case says neither applies to her and she's still wondering why she was turned away.

"It's upsetting. It's like your being treated like a criminal and you've been singled out, even though you haven't done anything wrong," said Manpreet Kooner.

Kooner says she's been coming to the U.S. for years, but the 30-year-old says she was denied entry to the U.S. on Sunday despite having a passport.

"We had decided to take a road trip to Vermont. We were going to a spa in Stowe," said Kooner.

After more than five hours of questioning and waiting, Kooner says U.S. agents told her she needed a valid immigrant visa typically required only for foreign citizens who want to live in the U.S. permanently.

"At one point she even said to me I know you may feel like you've been Trumped and she carried on talking. And I was thinking in my head, did she just say that," said Kooner.

Customs and Border Protection would not comment on this case, but in a statement they say applicants must overcome more than 60 grounds of inadmissibility including health-related grounds, criminality, illegal entrants, immigration violations and documentation requirements.

Leslie Holman is a Burlington-based immigration lawyer. She says reasons for being turned away are limited, but concerns may heighten based on how often someone travels and where they reside.

"Could someone who has no other issues that would make them inadmissible come to the border, to go to a spa for the day, that's Canadian, there should be no reason that they wouldn't be permitted and they wouldn't be required to have a visa," said Holman.

Kooner says she's been traveling to the U.S. for years and only had trouble entering for the first time last year citing a computer glitch that was later resolved. Future visits planned to the U.S. including a bachelorette party may now be canceled.

She's seeking answers from the U.S. Embassy and reaching out to her member of parliament.

"They did assure me that they know that I have no criminal record and that I'm not tagged. But yet, it feels like i am," said Kooner.

Kooner went to the U.S. Embassy Monday morning to ask about getting a visa, but she says they were unsure why she was directed to do so and that it wouldn't be worth her money.

Kooner is the child of Indian parents, but was born and raised in Canada. The U.S. Department of State's website says citizens of Canada traveling to the United States generally do not need a nonimmigrant visa.

Governor Scott's office says they are reaching out to Customs and Border Protection for a further explanation.

He and Vermont's congressional delegation did that in the past for a similar incident, but there's no indication they ever received any further information.

