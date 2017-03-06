Is Vermont's traditional Town Meeting Day fading?

Civil rights and school budgets as well as the best and worst of your neighbors cooking will all be on Town Meeting Day agendas Tuesday, but is Vermont's proud tradition cooked?

What was once the only way to weigh-in, may be on the way out in Vermont. Norman Rockwell forever captured the humble nobility of town meeting in Vermont while the cast of characters in CBS' Newhart personified its folksy humor.

But the iconic state institution may be fading into history's memory.

"Town meeting is struggling in Vermont," said Susan Clark.

Clark would know, she literally wrote the book on it. Numbers from the secretary of state back up her story.

The data is sparse, but our analysis shows a sharp decline in traditional meetings. In 2013, 77 towns voted only by show of hands. That number fell to 47 last year. During the same time period the number of cities and towns voting only by ballot rose from 44 to 72.

"I think each community has to make the determination about whether traditional town meeting continues to work," said Maura Carroll, Vermont League of Cities and Towns executive director.

She says using ballots lets those who can't attend take part as work and child care can get in the way. When population grows in an area, a traditional meeting can grow unwieldy.

There is of course, a middle ground. Some communities have a hybrid.

Most do in fact. More than 110 cities and towns voted by ballot for some agenda items and hands for others in 2013. Clark says how a town votes doesn't matter, it's how well-informed voters are when they do.

"The more complex the issues, the more valuable town meeting is," said Clark.

Clark is convinced that even if the town meeting and hybrid model ultimately gets left in the past, a new form will emerge to meet its essential qualities: creating a connected community with a knowledgeable voice.

Towns do have some wiggle-room in when they schedule their votes though figuring out what time works best is more of gut decision than one based on hard evidence. Many with ballots hold detailed briefings in the days leading up to Town Meeting Day so everyone can know what they're voting on.