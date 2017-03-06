West Rutland woman ordered to pay back $77K meant for children

She was given thousands of dollars to provide services to her disabled children, but she spent it on herself. Now, Misti Baker of West Rutland has to pay it all back.

Three of Baker's kids qualify for the state's Personal Care Services Program. The program provides daily-living assistance to children with disabilities or health conditions, but the U.S. Attorney says Baker took $77,000 meant for the kids and kept it herself.

A judge ordered Baker to pay the money back.