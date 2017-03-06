HS Alpine Championships - Day One

Monday, March 6th

The Vermont high school alpine championships got underway Monday with the boys and girls slalom races at Middlebury Snow Bowl.

In the women's race, South Burlington's Annika Nielsen led after the first run, and extended her lead in the second, topping Carolyn Cutting of Rice by seven tenths of a second, with Nielsen's Rebels teammate Ava Hultgren finishing third.

The boys race was dominated by Bennett Coseo of BFA-St. Albans, who beat the field by over two seconds. Sam Hayden of Mount Mansfield edged CVU's Caden Frost by one tenth of a second for the runner-up spot.

Competition concludes on Tuesday with the boys and girls giant slalom back at the Snow Bowl.