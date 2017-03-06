High School Playoffs for Monday 3/6

High School Playoff Scores for Monday, 3/6
Girls Hockey Semifinals
Division 1
#4 BFA-St Albans 1
#1 Essex 0
#3 Rutland 1
#2 Middlebury 0
Division 2
#1 Rice 3
#4 U-32 2 (OT)
#3 Missisquoi 2
#2 Woodstock 0
Boys Basketball Semifinals
Division 2
#5 Mount St. Joseph 47
#1 Mill River 40
Division 4
#1 Twinfield 66
#4 Danville 64
News
Quick Links
WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.