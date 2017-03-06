Quantcast

High School Playoffs for Monday 3/6

High School Playoff Scores for Monday, 3/6

Girls Hockey Semifinals

Division 1

#4 BFA-St Albans 1
#1 Essex 0

#3 Rutland 1
#2 Middlebury 0

Division 2

#1 Rice 3
#4 U-32 2 (OT)

#3 Missisquoi 2
#2 Woodstock 0

Boys Basketball Semifinals

Division 2

#5 Mount St. Joseph 47
#1 Mill River 40

Division 4

#1 Twinfield 66
#4 Danville 64

