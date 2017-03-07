Top issues at Town Meeting Day

Hundreds of Vermont communities will be voting yes or no today on whether to increase the school budget in their community.

The voting starts at 6 a.m. and goes till 7 p.m.

State education officials say on average, school budgets for the 2018 fiscal year are down by 1.8 percent from last year. Many cities and towns are still facing a potential budget increase this Town Meeting Day.

James Cavoretto, a Burlington resident, plans on voting against a school budget increase in Burlington. It's an $85 million proposed budget about a 2 percent increase over last year.

Cavoretto says he simply can't afford more property taxes.

"You have to give up on medications, less food, or in some situations sell your house," says Cavoretto.

Cavoretto's house is assessed at around $240,000. Residents with a home valued at that pay about $4,100 in school taxes. If the budget passes, Cavoretto will pay nearly $220 more a year.

Burlington residents will also vote on a $19 million bond which Burlington's Superintendent Yaw Obeng says is needed to update school buildings.

Voters will not just weigh in on school budgets, many districts will consider district consolidation under Act 46.

In the Northeast Kingdom, residents of Concord, Lunenburg, Burke, Lyndon, Newark, Sutton, Sheffield and Wheelock will vote on whether to form the Kingdom East School District. Schools wouldn't close, but school boards would become one.

"We have unequal opportunities for our children in different schools and it's important for people to consider that," says Jennifer Botzojourns, the Caledonia North Supervisory Union Superintendent, "and ask if that's important."

In Rutland, residents will choose between four people to be the mayor, including incumbent Mayor Chris Louras.

Challengers Dave Allaire, Michael Coppinger and Kam Johnston have all run against Louras in the past.

And in Brattleboro, a plastic bag ban is on the ballot. Plastic bags like those used at checkout counters and retail stores would be done away with. The exception would be plastic bags used to separate fruit.