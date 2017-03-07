Quantcast

9 arrested on drug charges following investigation

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Nine people have been arrested on drug charges involving the sale and distribution of heroin and cocaine in Brattleboro.

Police said three of those arrested are from Connecticut.

Gov. Phil Scott on Monday thanked the Southern Vermont Drug Task force for "another successful operation." The arrests were made Friday following a months-long investigation.

