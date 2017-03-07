Quantcast

Felony charge dropped for hoops player charged in melee

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - A felony assault charge has been dropped for a college basketball player accused of stomping on the head of an opposing player during a benches-clearing melee.

WMUR-TV reports a second-degree assault charge against 22-year-old Marquis Caudill, of Windsor, Connecticut, was dropped on Monday.

Authorities previously accused Caudill, a guard at Daniel Webster College, of punching a Southern Vermont College player during a game in Nashua, New Hampshire last month and then stomping on his head when he was down.

But Caudill maintains that his foot didn't touch the other player.

The judge agreed with defense attorneys that there wasn't enough proof to support the stomping allegation.

Caudill faces three other charges, including simple assault.

Two others were also charged in the brawl.

