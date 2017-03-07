Quantcast

Vt. teacher pleads not guilty to grabbing boy, using racial slur - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. teacher pleads not guilty to grabbing boy, using racial slur

Posted: Updated:

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Bennington teacher has pleaded not guilty to addressing a young student using a racial slur and then grabbing the boy's genitals.

The Bennington Banner reports Jude Fitzgerald, of Brattleboro, entered the plea on Monday to charges including lewd and lascivious conduct.

Fitzgerald works at the independent Southshire Community School.

Police say Fitzgerald, upset with a comment the student made during the 2015-16 school year, used a racial slur to address the boy and then pulled his hair and genitals. Authorities say he also threatened to kill the boy if he told anyone.

Prosecutors are treating the incident as a hate crime.

Fitzgerald remains on administrative leave.

Fitzgerald's attorney says there's no proof the alleged incidents were racially motivated. They plan to seek a dismissal of all charges.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.