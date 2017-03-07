Vt. teacher pleads not guilty to grabbing boy, using racial slur

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Bennington teacher has pleaded not guilty to addressing a young student using a racial slur and then grabbing the boy's genitals.

The Bennington Banner reports Jude Fitzgerald, of Brattleboro, entered the plea on Monday to charges including lewd and lascivious conduct.

Fitzgerald works at the independent Southshire Community School.

Police say Fitzgerald, upset with a comment the student made during the 2015-16 school year, used a racial slur to address the boy and then pulled his hair and genitals. Authorities say he also threatened to kill the boy if he told anyone.

Prosecutors are treating the incident as a hate crime.

Fitzgerald remains on administrative leave.

Fitzgerald's attorney says there's no proof the alleged incidents were racially motivated. They plan to seek a dismissal of all charges.

