Vermont towns oppose 'Utopia-style' development

A missing girl from Alburgh has been found in Connecticut. The registered sex offender she was with was arrested.
Vermont state police say they've received multiple tips and sightings of a vehicle in southern New Hampshire connected to their search for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Colchester Police say there is no evidence of anything suspicious in connection with the death of a baby.
Police are looking for a 14-year-old Brattleboro girl who is missing.
A fire captain says rescuers are searching an area of the Connecticut River to recover the body of a man who fell from an old railroad bridge linking Vermont and New Hampshire.
Two men are recovering from injuries suffered when their ATVs collided at Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin, New Hampshire.
There's a consumer alert for Hyundai drivers.
The Vermont Department of Labor says a number of the state's businesses are going to be getting refunds because of improperly calculated interest on past-due balances for unemployment insurance and health care...
