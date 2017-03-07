Vermont towns oppose 'Utopia-style' development

Royalton residents voted 123-16 to oppose a 'Utopia-style' community in their town.

David Hall of Utah, who has strong ties to the Mormon church, is currently buying up the needed thousands of acres of land for a development which would be built in Royalton, Sharon, Strafford and Tunbridge. Upward of 20,000 additional residents would live in the self-sustaining community.

Those against "New Vista," as it is called, question its impact on the landscape, environment and infrastructure.

"I mean it would be essentially like seeing the city of Rutland right up there," said Jo Levasseur, who opposes the project.

"It is just way too big," said Randy Leavitt, who opposes the project.

Leavitt is part of a group organized against the project. He says Tuesday's Town Meeting Day vote is an affirmation of what the majority of residents want.

"We have stood on the bridge, we have protested, we have talked to people, we have sent letters. We've support but to have the town vote to have a unified voice is really important," Leavitt said.

And while the paper ballot in this town passed with 86 percent of the vote, there were a few who stood up to support the project.

"The tax rates keep going up. If someone wants to come in here and spend money to stabilize this tax deal and maybe lower it, I think we need to support them," said Delbert Thurston, who supports the New Vista project.

The chair of Royalton's Planning Commission, who did not take a position on the vote, says the future of the town is something that should not divide the community.

"I do believe that there are some economic constraints that some of our townspeople are facing that we should address," said Elizabeth Willhite of the Royalton Planning Commission.

We talked with Kevin Ellis, a spokesperson for Hall, Tuesday afternoon.

"Mr. Hall continues to get more requests for land purchases than he can handle, and so he expects residents will continue to sell their land when it is best for them and he will continue to purchase when he is able and interested," Hall said.

"I think that is something that the rest of the state needs to pay attention to for the interest of the whole state," Levasseur said.

The other towns-- Sharon, Strafford and Tunbridge-- also overwhelming rejected the development Tuesday. However, New Vista officials say that only represents a small minority of the towns' overall populations. And they say plans continue to move forward even though the actual development could still be a half century away.

