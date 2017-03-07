Vermont could get Syrian refugees under Trump's revised ban

By CORY DAWSON
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont city could begin seeing as many as 50 new Syrian refugees this summer thanks to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban that would delay their arrival, rather than imposing an all-out ban.
The original ban barred Syrian refugees from the U.S. until further notice. The revised ban, signed Monday, no longer singles out displaced Syrians, but suspends the entire refugee program for four months to allow for a security review.
If all goes well, President and CEO of the U.S. Committee on Refugees and Immigrants Lavinia Limon said Rutland could expect to see around 50 new refugees. Rutland had originally planned to resettle 100 refugees.
Mayor Chris Louras has made refugee resettlement to Rutland a priority, citing a need for compassion toward refugees and a revitalized workforce.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
