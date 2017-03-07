Vermont could get Syrian refugees under Trump's revised ban

By CORY DAWSON

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont city could begin seeing as many as 50 new Syrian refugees this summer thanks to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban that would delay their arrival, rather than imposing an all-out ban.

The original ban barred Syrian refugees from the U.S. until further notice. The revised ban, signed Monday, no longer singles out displaced Syrians, but suspends the entire refugee program for four months to allow for a security review.

If all goes well, President and CEO of the U.S. Committee on Refugees and Immigrants Lavinia Limon said Rutland could expect to see around 50 new refugees. Rutland had originally planned to resettle 100 refugees.

Mayor Chris Louras has made refugee resettlement to Rutland a priority, citing a need for compassion toward refugees and a revitalized workforce.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

No immediate plans to resume Rutland refugee resettlement

Vigil in Rutland supporting Syrian refugees

Syrian immigrant, now US citizen asks Rutland to give refugees a chance

Meet the 1st Syrian family to arrive in Rutland

Rutland refugee resettlement program halted

1st Syrian refugee family reaches Rutland

Is Rutland ready to care for refugee children?

Refugees expected in Rutland soon

Refugee group hires 3 to work with Syrians in Rutland

Vermont refugee group preparing for Syrians in Rutland

Rutland refugee prep continues despite post-election uncertainty

What's next for plans to bring Syrian refugees to Rutland?

Rutland prepares for 100 Syrians approved to resettle

New England has welcomed 650 Syrian refugees in past year

Syrian art helps Vermonters understand a foreign world

Report: Rutland mayor followed law in refugee efforts

Aldermen wait to release probe into mayor's refugee proposal

Rutland moves forward to learn more about cost of bringing in refugees

Will welcoming refugees cost Rutland taxpayers?

Could bringing refugees to Rutland ruin finances?

Rutland refugee support group starts donation drive

Mayor Louras on the debate over refugees in Rutland

Rutland aldermen OK probe into mayor's refugee proposal

Rutland community encouraged by Louras' Resettlement Cabinet

Rutland mayor to create cabinet for refugee resettlement

Rutland aldermen vote to probe mayor's refugee proposal

Former US ambassador to Syria on relocating refugees to Rutland

Rutland looks to Winooski on refugee resettlement

Rutland holds special meeting on refugee resettlement plan

Rutland residents call for public referendum on refugees

Mayor's role in Rutland refugee debate

Rutland kids help create new book featuring people in town

Rutland holds special meeting on Syrian refugee resettlement

Many still uneasy about refugee resettlement in Rutland

Grass-roots group holds meeting to discuss refugees in Rutland

Rutland residents pack City Hall to give feedback on refugee plan

Not all welcoming plan to bring refugees to Rutland

Rutland to welcome Syrian refugees