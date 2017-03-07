Bennington backs immigrants in Town Meeting Day vote

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Voters in one Vermont town are on the record saying they support undocumented immigrants and refugees.

The non-binding vote in Bennington came Monday during the floor portion of that community's Town Meeting Day gathering.

A number of Vermont communities are considering similar measures on Tuesday's Town Meeting Day to support immigrants and in some cases to declare their communities sanctuaries in response to President Donald Trump's immigration plans.

The Bennington Banner reports the resolution in that community was drafted by the group Rights and Democracy Bennington Chapter.

The original wording included the term "safe sanctuary," but that phrase was dropped from the final version, which says Bennington "shall be a welcoming community for all peoples including undocumented persons, immigrants, and refugees."

