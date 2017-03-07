New 838 area code will soon coexist 518 in eastern New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - State regulators say a new area code will be phased in starting this month throughout the 518 area code in eastern New York.

The state Public Service Commission in 2016 approved the 838 area code to be "overlaid" across the 17 counties that make up the 518 area code.

The phase-in starts March 18, when customers will be able to dial either seven or 10 digits on calls within the 518 area code. But on Aug. 19, those callers will be required to dial 10 digits.

New numbers with an 838 area code will be assigned beginning Sept. 19.

