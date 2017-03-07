Bill would add new requirements to prove NH voter eligibility

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A bill aimed at tightening New Hampshire's voting laws is drawing criticism for a provision that says local police may visit people's homes to verify they are legally allowed to vote.

Members of the public are testifying Tuesday on Senate legislation that adds new requirements for someone to prove their "domicile" for voting purposes if they register to vote within 30 days of the election. Proof could include university enrollment, a driver's license or a lease, among other things.

If someone doesn't have proof when they register, they can still vote but must provide the proof within a specified period of time. The bill says local police could check on their homes post-election to see if they truly live there.

The Republican sponsor says the bill's goal is to prevent fraud.

