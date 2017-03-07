Town Meeting Day twist in Coventry missing money scandal

On Town Meeting Day in Coventry, leadership roles were changing.

"This is a first step in trying to get it back in an organized manner," said Leo Piette of Coventry.

The town voted overwhelmingly to change an elected role of "delinquent tax collector" to an appointed position, chosen by the select board.

"I think the town wants to move forward. I think they're looking for more transparency," said Michael Marcotte, the chair of the Coventry select board.

Cynthia Diaz used to hold the delinquent tax collector role but her term was up. The select board pushed for the change to stop Diaz from being re-elected.

Diaz said, "I hope the person being appointed is able to act independent of the select board."

A board that has now filed a lawsuit against Diaz, questioning her qualifications after money came up missing in a forensic audit. State and federal investigations are also looking into her work in other town roles; she's been clerk and treasurer there for more than a decade.

Auditors say they've struggled with a lack of documents, citing $150,000 that remains unaccounted for. But Diaz maintains she's never taken a penny.

Reporter Tyler Dumont: $150,000 or a dollar. Have you stolen any money, ever?

Cynthia Diaz: No, no.

But Coventry's legal counsel says Diaz has not deposited cash into town accounts for several years. And as delinquent tax collector, she allegedly accepted taxes after their due date without charging penalties.

"A lot of the issues in this town are because of the improprieties alleged of the delinquent tax collector," said David Barlowe of Coventry.

Just a couple of residents spoke out about their concerns with the town's ongoing financial mess. One voter defended Diaz as she continues to stand her ground in her other leadership positions.

"This case is bogus and doomed from the start," said Dan Introcaso of Coventry.

Tyler Dumont: Plan on stepping down?

Cynthia Diaz: No.

For many town residents, however, they say their vote this Town Meeting Day is the first step in a different direction.

"Today's going to make a big change," said Steve Taylor of Coventry. "We had to make a change, we had to do something."

Diaz could apply for the now appointed position, which goes into effect immediately. The select board says they are looking to hire someone over the next few weeks. Meanwhile, their civil case against Diaz continues in court.

