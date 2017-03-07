Donovan seeks to intervene in Vt. Yankee sale

Vermont's attorney general is digging into a deal to sell Vermont Yankee.

T.J. Donovan says Vermont needs to kick the tires on the deal. He says there are significant environmental and financial issues at stake, and his office wants to make sure all Vermonters are protected.

Entergy is looking to sell the now-defunct nuclear plant to New York-based NorthStar Group Services Inc.

"My chief concern is protect the Vermont taxpayer. At the end of the day, we've got a decommissioning fund that, depending on who you talk to, it's not enough. You have a company that's withdrawing money from the decommissioning fund, and if this doesn't get done and there's still more work to do and there's still more work to do in terms of cleaning up the site and the fund's empty, who's going to pay? The Vermont taxpayer is," said Donovan, D-Vt. attorney general.

Right now, Entergy is asking the Vermont Public Service Board to approve the sale.

The attorney general has filed a motion to intervene in the VPSB review of the deal.

There is a public meeting on the sale March 14 at 6 p.m. at the Vernon Elementary School.

