2 Vt. women among nation's strongest

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Two Vermont women are some of the strongest in the country.

Kristal Renaudette and Erin Ummer of Lyndonville competed in a Strongman and woman competition in Ohio over the weekend.

Ummer finished second in the deadlift, where she deadlifted 335 pounds for 13 reps and finished 16th overall.

Renaudette had a ninth place finish overall.

And it wasn't just women representing Vermont. Ryan Largay of St. Johnsbury earned a top 10 finish among 32 other athletes in the men's middleweight class.

