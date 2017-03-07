Lawsuit filed after California kid gets E. coli from favorite food

A California family says their son could have died after eating one of his favorite foods. Now, they're filing a lawsuit over the dangerous E. coli outbreak that sickened a dozen others around the country.

Trevor Simmons is back home and playing like his old self, but his parents worry about his long-term health after a severe sickness possibly caused by one of his favorite foods, soy nut butter sold under the brand name I.M. Healthy.

"It was like the worst thing in my life. I don't want to have it ever again," said Trevor, 8 years old.

His parents say within days of eating the soy nut butter spread in late January. Trevor was in the hospital first with severe diarrhea and then worsening complications.

"I had nurses tell me at Good Samaritan, 'He's too sick to be here. He's got something else,'" said Erin Simmons, Trevor's mother.

Trevor transferred to Stanford Children's, where doctors found he had one of the most violent and potentially fatal forms of E. coli.

"This wasn't an E. coli that you would get and recover from in three days. This was a shec shiga toxin," said Erin.

Working with the Centers for Disease Control, they traced it to the soy nut butter.

"It was still in our pantry. We could have all had it. He could have eaten more of it," said Erin.

What happened to Trevor has happened to at least 12 others, according to health officials who have asked for a voluntary recall of the product.

"We want to get this off the shelf or somehow get it fixed so that this doesn't happen again. This is a product that's commonly purchased for kids," said Mosby Simmons, Trevor's father.

While Trevor gives a shout out to his nurses and teachers at the hospital, he's under doctor's orders to drink water with electrolytes, but there could be kidney damage and emotional damage for the family.

"I don't feel like I could trust food. I'm nervous about buying stuff. How do you trust what you buy," said Erin.