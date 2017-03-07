CDC: STDs at an all-time high in US

Sexually transmitted diseases are at an all-time high in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The rate of syphilis among American women increased 27 percent from 2014 to 2015 and the number of babies born with the disease went up 6 percent.

Congenital syphilis is a serious concern for babies because it can kill them or cause a host of debilitating health issues.

As for why these cases are on the rise, health officials say it's a combination of factors, including lack of prenatal care, reduced use of condoms and budget cuts to STD programs.