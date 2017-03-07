Trump targeting boosts Colbert to No. 1 in late night comedy

President Trump has become a frequent target of late night comics and ratings are on the rise.

No one has benefited more than Stephen Colbert. His show is now No. 1 in late night.

Stephen Colbert drew 3.6 million nightly viewers during February sweeps, beating the longtime leader, NBC's "Tonight Show."

Over on TBS, Samantha Bee has nearly doubled her viewership among 18 to 49-year-olds.

Ratings have also reportedly been climbing for two HBO hosts, Bill Maher and John Oliver.

Los Angeles Times media writer Stephen Battaglio says jittery audiences are flocking to the hosts with the most pointed things to say.

"The shows that are doing well are the ones that are the most political," said Battaglio.

Jimmy Fallon, who has not been as critical of the president, is down 18 percent in the last year.

David Letterman often had Mr. Trump as a guest on his show. In an interview, he said he would have treated Trump differently than Fallon.

"I can only tell you what I would have done in that situation: I would have gone to work on Trump," said Letterman.

"Saturday Night Live" has been especially hard on the president prompting him to call it "unwatchable."

But its February 11 show lampooning Mr. Trump and his top aides, Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer, was SNL's most watched episode in six years.

Conservatives will likely accuse the late night shows of having a liberal bias because of their harsh treatment of both Mr. Trump and George W. Bush; on the other hand, comedians also love to ridicule Bill and Hillary Clinton and they're Democrats.