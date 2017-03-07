Burlington voters say 'yes'

In Burlington, the big question on the ballot was about the school budget.

Town Meeting Day voters passed the $85 million school budget and a $19 million bond. The budget includes hiring special education staff and providing resources for more children entering preschool. The bond is mostly for building maintenance and making the schools more accessible for students with disabilities.

There's an enormous amount of deferred maintenance in the schools. Anyone who has been in the schools recently knows they have quite a bit of work to do there and this is exciting that they will get to make those investments," said Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington.

"I'm a big supporter of schools. The infrastructure needs to be maintained. It costs more to not maintain it, so I'm glad the bond passed, but long term, I'm concerned about continuing rising costs," said Steve Boutcher of Burlington.

Officials say fewer than 20 percent of Burlington's registered voters turned out at the polls.

Residents said "yes" to increasing city councilors' pay from $3,000 to $5,000 a year. All three City Council incumbents were re-elected, and Democrat Richard Deane won the east district.

Voters also approved the idea of raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The goal behind that question was to advise Vermont lawmakers on where residents stand on the issue.

