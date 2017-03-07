Vt. towns challenge Trump's immigration agenda

Warnings from President Trump did not stop some tiny Vermont communities from challenging his immigration agenda Tuesday. It's part of the long tradition of thinking globally and acting locally at town meetings.

Only one of the handful of towns even has a police department, and none have sizable undocumented communities. But voters in all of them argued it's time to take a stand against the most powerful man in America.

National politics rarely plays out on such a small stage. Woven between crochet and homemade meals, outspoken citizens took steps to defend their undocumented neighbors from the president's immigration crackdown.

"It's morally right, it's the right thing to do," said Sandy Ross, Plainfield voter.

Before Town Meeting Day came to an end, voters in Calais, East Montpelier, Marshfield, Randolph and Plainfield voted in favor of becoming sanctuary towns.

"I would like the people of Plainfield to protect all immigrants who are inside its borders without prejudice," said Michael Billingley, Plainfield voter.

The term is vague and implies more protection than it grants. Essentially, the effort cements that local authorities should not volunteer to enforce immigration law or share data on race, religion or immigration status unless forced to by a court.

"It's simply a statement that we are welcoming to refugees and immigrants here and we're not going to racially profile. That's the gist of it," said Andy Robinson, Plainfield voter.

Nonetheless, President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off federal funds to cities crowned with the symbolic title. That has some residents concerned.

"We're not going to be helping anybody, we're just saying we're helping somebody. That's easy to do but it can also have very detrimental consequences," said Liz Perreault, Plainfield voter.

Most of the pushback we witnessed came from those who thought subtler stances could have more impact. Others voiced concern that failing to crack down on undocumented individuals could lead to the next 9-11.

"Remember this much, servicemen gave their lives to protect these borders, both outside and within. You're making a mockery of them now by saying we don't care," said Mike Carriveau, Plainfield voter.

The measures are unlikely to what proponents hope, or carry the impacts that concern opponents.

Republican Governor Phil Scott is expected to ultimately sign similarly worded language into law later this session.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan issued guidance recently what state and local authorities can and cannot do, and, in fact, that led to a couple amendments Tuesday as folks discussed these resolutions in their towns.

