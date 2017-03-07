Rutland voters elect Allaire as new mayor

Division over refugees may have paved the way for a new mayor in Rutland.

Five-term incumbent Mayor Chris Louras was defeated this Town Meeting Day. He lost to Alderman Dave Allaire by a margin of 52 percent to 34 percent. Allaire swept all four wards.

Allaire beat Louras by 776 votes pic.twitter.com/EuLLwseZrw — Taylor Young (@WCAX_Taylor) March 8, 2017

City officials are calling Allaire's win one for the history books. A Rutland candidate has never unsuccessfully run for mayor in back-to-back elections and then pulled off a win on the third attempt.

Allaire was an alderman for 19 years and has opposed Louras on a number of issues. He led an investigation to determine if Louras violated city charter when advancing the refugee resettlement program last year.

Tuesday, we reported that 50 more refugees are expected to relocate to Rutland. Allaire says he wants to learn more about the specifics before taking a stance on the issue.

Voters at the polls told WCAX News they want a mayor who's transparent on issues, specifically involving refugee resettlement.

"I'm not against it but we have people living under bridges still. We still have people who are homeless, staying in motels. We need to think about home before we start doing anything else," said Linda Smith of Rutland.

"Any time any kind of an issue like this comes up, my first stop is going to be with talking with the people and my colleagues and the city of Rutland. They want transparency, they want frankness, and I'm going to make sure from day one that's exactly what I do," Mayor-elect Dave Allaire said.

We haven't spoken to Chris Louras since the results were announced. But earlier Tuesday, he told WCAX News that if he were to lose the race, he wishes the winner luck.

Rutland voters also passed the school and city budgets.

