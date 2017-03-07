Leahy calls for president to provide wiretapping evidence

Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, wants the president to come forward with evidence of any wiretapping.

This follows allegations President Donald Trump made on Twitter this weekend that former President Obama had illegally surveilled him. President Obama's team has flatly denied it.

So far, President Trump has provided no evidence and Leahy says that needs to happen.

"President Trump has said categorically that President Obama wiretapped him. Well, President Obama had no say in his authority to do so. So I think it's incumbent on them to say at least whether the president is telling the truth or whether he was lying. It's got to be one or the other," said Leahy.

When asked if the president would withdraw the accusation against President Obama, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said "absolutely not" and called for an investigation into surveillance.