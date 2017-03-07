HS Alpine Championships - Day Two

Tuesday, March 7th

The Vermont high school alpine championships wrapped up Tuesday with the boys and girls giant slalom races at Middlebury Snow Bowl.

In the women's race, CVU's Rebecca Provost led after the first run, and held off slalom champion Annika Nielsen of South Burlington by just over a tenth of a second to claim the title. Lydia Morgantini of Burr and Burton was third.

The boys race was dominated by a pair of brothers from Rutland. Dylan Roussel led after the first run, but older brother Austin caught him with a tremendous second run to claim the title. Dylan finished third, while slalom winner Bennett Coseo from BFA - St. Albans finished second.

The Roussel's performance lifted Rutland to a second place finish in the boys team competition, while Austin Taylor, Rex Rubenstein, and Harwood claimed the title.

In the girls competition, Stowe captured the crown with Nicole McNabb leading the way for the Raiders. Rice finished second.