Brattleboro votes down plastic bags

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. -

Voters in Brattleboro are saying no to plastic bags.

It was a 3 to 1 margin on a measure that would ban the bags in town. It is now up to the selectboard to come up with a way to implement the move. 

