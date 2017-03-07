Quantcast

Vergennes incumbent mayor loses by 5 votes - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vergennes incumbent mayor loses by 5 votes

Posted: Updated:
VERGENNES, Vt. -

The incumbent mayor is off the job in Vergennes.

Mayor Bill Benton lost his bid for re-election by 5 votes to former city mayor Mike Daniels.

Daniels received 270 votes over 265 for Benton.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.