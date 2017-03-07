Pelkey back to represent USA

Former University of Vermont captain Amanda Pelkey '15 has been named to the U.S. Women's National Team that will compete at the IIHF Women's World Championship from March 31-April 7. USA Hockey made the announcement Tuesday.

The tournament will be played in its entirety at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan. Robb Stauber will serve as Team USA's head coach.

"Amanda continues to progress with the national program and we are thrilled that she is being rewarded for her dedication and improvement," said Vermont head coach Jim Plumer. "We are thrilled for her and wish her the best in her quest to make next year's Olympic team."

Pelkey is one of 17 players on the U.S. squad that were on the team that captured gold at the 2016 IIHF Women's World Championship in Kamloops, British Columbia. She became the first Vermont native and first Vermont women's hockey player to win a gold medal at a world championship.

Originally from Montpelier, Vermont, she has laced up in all 16 games this season for the NWHL's Boston Pride, notching six points on a pair of goals and four assists. Atop the NWHL standings, the Pride are 16-0-0 on the year and close out the regular season on Sunday (March 12). In her first season in Boston in 2015-16, Pelkey lit the lamp seven times and had three helpers, later adding a goal and three assists in the playoffs en route to capturing the NWHL's inaugural Isobel Cup.

She finished her career at UVM as the program's all-time leader in goals (49), assists (56) and points (105).

Team USA has won each of the last three IIHF Women's World Championships as well as six of the last seven.

Team USA Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Friday, March 31 - U.S. vs. Canada (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 1 - U.S. vs. Russia (3:30 p.m.)

Monday, April 3 - U.S. vs. Finland (7:30 p.m.)

Thursday, April 6 - Semifinal (3:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.)

Friday, April 7 - Bronze Medal Game (3:30 p.m.) / Gold Medal Game (7:30 p.m.)



